Widlife confirms Indonesian rubber tapper killed by striped tiger

GUA MUSANG: The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has confirmed the species of wild animal that attacked an Indonesian rubber plantation worker in Kampung Kuala Tol, here, yesterday was a striped tiger.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the investigation was carried out after the victim’s body was removed from the scene by the police.

Prior to that, he said, his office was informed by the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters (IPD) regarding a report on the death of a rubber tapper who was believed to have been attacked by a wild animal.

“After a briefing at the Gua Musang IPD, the search and rescue (SAR) team went to the scene and arrived at about 5.00 pm.

“The result of the investigation found that the species that attacked the victim was the Striped Tiger (Panthera Tigris Jacksoni),“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the body of an Indonesian worker was found in a gruesome condition, believed to have been devoured by a tiger in the Kampung Kuala Tol rubber plantation here.

Police identified the victim as Shabaini, 36, whose body was found with injuries on the front of the neck with his right hand, two big toes and lower body dismembered.

According to Mohamad Hafid, the department had received a report on the sighting of a tiger in the area last Nov 20.

“Investigation at the location was carried out by the department on the same day. Advice was also issued to the workers to clear the plantation area of undergrowth and go out to work in groups,“ he said.

The department, he said, had also taken proactive measures by installing 10 units of tiger traps and camera traps in hot spot areas in the district. - Bernama