Yellow Ribbon Project helps young inmates, SHG residents through TVET

MELAKA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will strengthen the Yellow Ribbon Project by focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for young inmates and residents of Henry Gurney School (SHG) in line with its strategic plan to emphasise inclusive youth development.

KBS secretary-general Dr K Nagulendran said this initiative is to provide a second chance for those serving sentences through skills development programme, enabling them to reintegrate into society and pursue a better life.

“Through this programme they also have the opportunity to further their studies at a higher level, such as at the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institute (ILKBS) upon release, and I see a greater potential in the TVET field for the future.

“We will intensify these efforts with the support of the Prisons Department to ensure no youth are left behind, as SHG residents also participate in learning sessions like regular schools, after serving their sentences, they can apply to continue their education,“ he said after the closing of the Yellow Ribbon Project 2023 in Telok Mas here today.

Also present were the Prisons deputy commissioner-general (Community) Datuk Ibrisam Abdul Rahman and the National Youth and Sports Department director-general Mohd Azhari Mohammad.

Nagulendran said that there had been residents who entered ILKBS by following various study programmes on offer.

In the meantime, he said that through the Yellow Ribbon Project, 33,049 participants have benefited since its implementation in 2018 involving five clusters, namely skills, sports, entrepreneurship, marketability and awareness campaigns.

He said the organisation this year focused on two clusters, namely skills and marketability involving 100 young inmates and SHG residents.

“All participants successfully completed the short-term training programme provided by the Youth Skills Development Division,” he said adding that the training encompassed basic electrical wiring, pastry making, sports therapy, and photography. -Bernama