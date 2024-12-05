PETALING JAYA: Ten boarding school students in Sekolah Menengah Sains Hulu Terengganu (Sahut) barely escaped with their lives after they were nearly trapped inside their dormitory which caught fire earlier this morning.

Harian Metro reported that the fire, which took place at 3.30am today, burnt approximately 70 percent of the boys’ dorm room.

Kuala Berang Fire and Rescue Director (BPP) Zulhisham Mohamad Yusof said that 15 officers and personnel from the Wakaf Tapai BBP and Kuala Berang rushed to the scene as soon as they were alerted of the incident.

ALSO READ: 26 motorcycles destroyed in fire at UniMAP hostel parking area

Zulhisham said that the dorm room measuring 20x20 feet was destroyed in the fire but fortunately, all the students in that room managed to save themselves, leaving behind no casualties from the incident.

“Operations to extinguish the flames were done using the fire engine’s water pump until the fire was fully wiped out.

“Operations ended at 5.46am and cause of the fire together with the damages remain under investigation,” he said.

ALSO READ: 25 ‘rumah kongsi’ destroyed in Pulau Perhentian fire