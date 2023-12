10 rivers in Terengganu exceed danger levels

KUALA TERENGGANU: Ten rivers in five districts in Terengganu exceeded the danger level at 3.15pm today following continuous rain since last Friday.

The water level of Sungai Besut In Besut district, at Jambatan Keruak registered a reading of 37.56 metres (m) and 24.19 m at Kampung La, while Sungai Nerus in Setiu was at 21.24 m at Kampung Langkap and 17.99 m at Kampung Besut.

In Hulu Terengganu, Sungai Berang registered a level of 25.33 m at Kampung Menerong, Sungai Peneh at Felda Mengkawang (38.57 m) and Sungai Tersat at Kampung Sekayu (23.00 m), while Sungai Dungun in Dungun district registered a level of 38.88 m at Kampung Pasir Raja, 12.67 m at Jambatan Jerangau. Sungai Tebak recorded a level of 18.77 m at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman.

Meanwhile, the water level of five river in the state exceeded alert levels, Sungai Besut at Jambatan Jerteh, Besut; Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit and Sungai Setiu at Jambatan Permaisuri, Setiu; Sungai Telemong at Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Marang at Jambatan Pengkalan Berangan, Marang.

Several roads were also closed due to floods and landslides as of 2 pm.

In Hulu Terengganu district, Jalan Kampung Matang/Nibong/Bukit Tadok, Hulu Terengganu, is open to heavy vehicles only, while Jalan Kampung Jak/Kejir and Jalan Pelata are closed to all vehicles.

In Dungun district, Jalan Tok Kah Jerangau and Jalan Tepus Kuala Jengai, Dungun, are closed to all light vehicles and open to heavy vehicles.–Bernama