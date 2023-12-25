1,000 consumer accounts still suffering from water disruptions in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is still working to restore water supply to around 1,000 consumer accounts in Barat Daya district that were hit by water disruptions since Tuesday due to a burst pipe in Sungai Perai, Butterworth near here.

Its chief executive officer K Pathmanathan said water supply restoration had reached 99 per cent, or 199,000 out of 200,000 affected accounts, as of 5 am today.

“Our staff are currently trying to restore water supply to Balik Pulau Hospital, Emerald Park, Tingkat Relau, Sunway Cassia, Setia Sky Vista, Flat Lily and Vista Condominium....and water tankers have sent water to all affected areas,” he said in a statement today.

He added that restoration work began at 2 pm last Friday after high water usage in Barat Daya due to two probable reasons, the first being hundreds of empty water tanks in affected premises being refilled, and the second, preparations for Christmas celebrations.

“The Sungai Dua water treatment plant and three main pump stations - Bukit Dumbar, Bukit Gedung and Teluk Kumbar - are pumping treated water at optimum levels to supply Barat Daya district,” he added.–Bernama