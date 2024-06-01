106 illegal immigrants detained in raid at Seri Cempaka Apartments, Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department (JIM) has detained 106 illegal immigrants in an enforcement operation conducted at Seri Cempaka Apartments, Rawang early today.

JIM Deputy Director-General (Operations), Jafri Embok Taha said all those detained were nationals of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Pakistan, aged between six months and 49 years.

He stated that they were detained for offences such as lack of identification documents, overstaying, and other violations of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and that they have been placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot for further investigation and action.

In the operation that began at 12:30 am, they screened 468 individuals following public complaints about suspected illegal immigrants residing in the residential area.

“The location of the raid in this suburban area was quite challenging as the entrance to the residential area was obstructed by vehicles parked irregularly, making it difficult for operational vehicles to enter the target area,“ he said in a statement today.

Jafri added that a total of 309 officers of various ranks from JIM were involved in the operation, assisted by 12 officers from the National Registration Department (JPN) and 10 members of the Civil Defence Force (APM). - Bernama