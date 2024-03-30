12 express buses summonsed for not having second driver

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 12 express buses were issued with summonses in an enforcement operation conducted by the Penang Road Transport Department (RTD), for not providing a second driver for journeys exceeding 300 kilometres (km) or journeys lasting four hours continuously.

Penang RTD in a statement said the operation targeting the express bus lasted for six hours starting at 12 midnight last night at two locations namely Juru toll plaza and Sultan Abdul Halim Mua’zam Shah toll plaza.

“The purpose of this enforcement is to ensure that all public service vehicles, especially express buses, comply with the traffic rules and regulations.

“This includes ensuring that the bus is in good condition and safe to use, that the driver has a valid driver’s license and public service vehicle (PSV) driver’s license and that the bus operator provides a second driver for long bus journeys by checking the driver’s log book,“ according to the statement. today.

The statement said that enforcement action will be taken against drivers and owners who do not comply with the rules and regulations of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Land Public Transport Act 2010.