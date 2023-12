13 rivers in Terengganu exceed danger level

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 13 rivers in six districts in Terengganu have exceeded the danger level as of noon today following continuous rain over the past few days.

Based on data from the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, in Besut, the Sungai Besut water level at Jambatan Keruak had reached 35.08 metres (m), exceeding the danger level of 35m, while Sungai Besut in Kampung La is at 22.16 m (danger level 21.8m).

In Setiu, the water level at Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit stands at 13.78m (danger level 12.3m) while Sungai Setiu at Jambatan Permaisuri is at 9.08 m (danger level 8.8m) and in Kuala Terengganu, Sungai Terengganu at Drawbridge has reached 2.27 m (danger level 1.8m).

In Hulu Terengganu, Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong recorded a reading of 25.7m (danger level 24.5m); Sungai Peneh in Felda Mengkawang 37.91m (danger level 37.5m); Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu 22.39m (danger level 21m); and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping 20.93m (danger level 19.7m).

In Kemaman, Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak recorded a reading of 18.5m (danger level 18.5m); Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih 14.06m (danger level 14m); and Sungai Kemaman at Paya Paman Pump House 4.31m (danger level 4m).

In Dungun, the water level of Sungai Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau is 14.11m (danger level 12.5m). –Bernama