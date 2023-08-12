1,495 flood victims at six PPS in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims in the Pasir Mas district continued to drop with 1,495 people from 502 families still at relief centres (PPS) as of 9 am today, from 1,581 people (527 families) last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the flood victims are at 6 PPS in the district.

They are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’ Deh, with 559 victims involving 187 families, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok (108 families from 30 families), SMK Baroh Pial (224 victims from 85 families), SK Kedai Tanjong, (35 victims from 10 families), SK Gual Periok (249 victims from 71 families) and Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (320 victims from 119 families).–Bernama