14th individual charged with becoming member of “Geng Upik”

KOTA KINABALU: Another individual was charged in the Sessions Court here today with becoming a member of an organised crime group known as “Geng Upik”.

Mohd Fikrie Isme, 28, is the 14th individual to be charged with becoming a member of the group, after 11 individuals including a man with the title of grandfather were charged with the offence last Jan 22 and two others last March 1.

He was charged with being a member of the organised crime group in Kota Kinabalu between 2022 and Oct 12 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code which provides a prison sentence of five to 20 years upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused, who was unrepresented, after the charge was read out before Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim. No bail was set for Mohd Fikrie.

At the proceeding, Judge Noor Hafizah also allowed an application by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Lina Hanini Ismail, for the case and those involving the other 13 accused to be transferred to the High Court.

The other 13 accused are Rahman Burijin, 44; Jaisalfian Jaineh @ Zaini, 45; Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 33; Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 37; Datuk Maslan Sani, 41; Nelson Yen Yee Chung, 46; Mohd Faridzul Asmahadi, 31; Fazrul Bahar, 32; Alkan Abraham, 35; Mazlan Mahmud, 41; Mahathir Jibarail, 49, Norsyafilah Pawawoi, 28, and Zulkahar Dusing, 29.