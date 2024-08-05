Immigration Dept detains 39 illegal immigrants in Kinta

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department raided 17 business premises in the Kinta district last night and nabbed 39 foreigners for various offences.

Perak Immigration director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the operation which started at 11am yesterday morning only ended at 2.30am this morning whereby 17 premises, including factories, barber shops, restaurants and mini markets were screened.

“With an enforcement strength of 18 officers, inspection and screening was carried on 101 foreigners. From the total, 39 were detained, namely four Bangladesh nationals, eight Indians, a Pakistani, 20 Myanmarese (including three women) and six Indonesians (including three women),” he said in the statement.

Meor Hezbullah added that those detained were taken to the Ipoh Immigration Depot for further investigations.