162 summonses issued by Penang JPJ during three-hour operation

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a total of 162 summonses during an operation conducted in Jalan Arowana, Seberang Jaya here yesterday.

In a statement issued today, it said a total of 410 vehicles were inspected and action taken against 92 of them for various offences during the three-hour operation which began at 2 pm.

“A total of 162 summonses were issued for various offences, including driving without a valid licence, with expired motor vehicle license (LKM), no insurance coverage, tinted mirrors and vehicle modification without permission,“ read the statement. - Bernama