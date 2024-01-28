16th Agong's ceremonial send-off rehearsal runs smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: The rehearsal for the sending-off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Iskandariah ran smoothly today.

The rehearsal, which took place at the main lobby of Istana Negara, Parliament Square and the Bunga Raya Complex at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) proceeded perfectly as scheduled.

At Parliament Square, the rehearsal involved significant ceremonial events such as the Main Guard of Honour and cannon firing.

At the Bunga Raya Complex, the rehearsal also involved an elephant procession, along with cultural performances that aimed to showcase the glory and legacy of the Malay Sultanates.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will end his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30 and will be replaced by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. -Bernama