1,776 households benefited from Madani Afiat initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,776 households have benefited from the MADANI Afiat initiative, which was implemented in seven states to raise awareness and health issues among Malaysians.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that a total of 2,863 residents, aged 18 years and above, in Selangor, Kedah, Terengganu, Johor, Perak, Melaka and Penang, underwent comprehensive health screening through door-to-door campaigns.

“Of these, a total of 771 people, or 26.93 per cent, have diabetes, and 1041 people, or 36.36 per cent, have hypertension.

“Meanwhile, 417 people, or 14.56 per cent, are at risk of diabetes and 695 people, or 24.28 per cent, are at risk of hypertension,” she told reporters, after flagging off the MADANI Afiat Mobilisation and Health Screening Team here, today.

Dr Zaliha said that the MADANI Afiat programme this time involves 135 nurses and 50 pharmacists, who will conduct health screenings across the capital.

“It will involve a total of 380 houses today, covering the Kampung Muhibbah People's Housing Project (PPR), Raya Permai PPR, Bukit Jalil PPR and Kuchai Lama Apartments.

“Health screenings were also conducted at the Salak Selatan community hall, in collaboration with the Taman Salak Selatan Residents Association,” she said.

On another matter, Dr Zaliha advised the public to protect themselves, by maintaining a high level of personal hygiene and wearing a face mask, to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases during the festive season. -Bernama