19 held over investment scam syndicate

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police arrested 19 individuals believed to be involved in an investment scam syndicate through three separate raids around the city, on Thursday.

State police chief CP M Kumar said those arrested consisted of eight local men and seven women as well as four foreign men, aged 16 to 38.

“Investigation found that the syndicate has been operating since February, turning three fenced and guarded rental homes into call centres by offering a salary of RM2,500 per month to members who become call agents, while supervisors are paid up to RM7,000 per month.

“The syndicate also prepared conversation scripts using endearing, romantic terms before asking the victim to make an investment by promising a lucrative return,” he said at a press conference at the Johor continent police headquarters here today.

He said of the 19 individuals arrested, one was a supervisor, while the rest were call agents, with the syndicate targeting local and international victims through various social media platforms including Telegram, TikTok and WeChat.

He said the caller would get to know the victim first as if he cared about the victim’s well-being before asking the victim to make an investment. Once the victim agreed, the victim would be introduced to other individuals posing as financial and investment experts,“ he said.

Kumar said police also seized 73 mobile phones, 40 SIM cards, 16 pieces of conversation scripts, a vehicle, a modem unit and a set of keys.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and also Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said, adding that all the individuals were remanded since Friday to assist the investigation.