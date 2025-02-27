GOF seizes firecrackers worth over RM100,000 in Bachok

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force seized firecrackers worth RM114,000 in a raid on a house in Kampung Rendang, Gunong, Bachok, yesterday.

Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 11 pm raid led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man suspected of being involved in the distribution of firecrackers.

He said a check of the house revealed dozens of boxes containing different types of firecrackers.

“This case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. The suspect and the seized items were taken to the Bachok District Police Headquarters for further action,“ he said in a statement today.