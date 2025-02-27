JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has approved an allocation of RM9.25 million (Phase 1) to empower the food security agenda through its collaboration with the Johor state government this year.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the approved projects include the Agro-Food Industry and High-Potential Commodity Empowerment Programme, Agro-Based Industry Development Empowerment Programme, Johor Future Agropreneur (JFA) Programme, and the Segamat Agromix Project (Phase 3).

The allocation also covers the High-Tech System Development Project at the FAMA Food Processing Centre (PMMF) in Rengit, Golden Melon Fertigation Productivity Enhancement Project at PPK Pekan Nanas, and the Development of Mechanisation and Automation Systems for MD2 Pineapple Farm Machinery.

“Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to KPKM for approving RM9.25 million in phase one for the implementation of programmes and projects aimed at strengthening the food security agenda through the 2025 Cooperation Programme between KPKM and the Johor state government.

“We will give our full commitment to ensure that the development allocation received is successfully utilised so that the intended objectives are achieved,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that the state government had also taken the initiative to hold a coordination meeting with KPKM, relevant departments and agencies to ensure that the projects and programmes could commence promptly and be completed within the stipulated timeline or earlier.