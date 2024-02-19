1MDB: Banking documents received by MACC not given to defence team as they were not relevant to case - Court told

KUALA LUMPUR: A Senior Superintendent of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) told the High Court here today that she did not hand over some banking documents obtained from two countries to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s defence team as they were not relevant to the case.

Nur Aida Arifin, 37, said the documents were received from Hong Kong and Switzerland through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to help investigate the 1Malaysia Development Berhad case facing the former Prime Minister.

The 49th prosecution witness said this when cross-examined by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at Najib’s trial for alleged corruption and money laundering involving RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB.

Muhammad Shafee: Why didn’t you provide the documents to the defence?

Nur Aida: I have briefed the prosecution team on the case and the prosecution agreed that the documents were not relevant to the case.

“I received the document from Switzerland six times starting in March 2019. I received the document in the form of a compact disc (CD),“ said the witness who is also the investigating officer of the 1MDB case.

Muhammad Shafee: Are the documents from Switzerland and Hong Kong handed over to the defence?

Nur Aida: No, because it is not relevant to the case.

Muhammad Shafee: I mean, you discussed with the prosecution and decided that this document should not be given to the defence, right?

Nur Aida: Yes.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Feb 26. - Bernama