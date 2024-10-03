2024/2025 school session starts today in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1.44 million students from states in Group A, namely Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah began their 2024/2025 academic session today.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said overall, there were five million students attending the 2024/2025 school session, with students from Group B states commencing classes tomorrow.

Group B, covering schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

“There are a total of five million students from pre-school to Form Six, including 602,619 in Johor,“ he told a press conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Ismail in Johor today.

In TERENGGANU, State Education director Jelani Sulong said a total of 234,789 students from Year One to Form Five started the 2024/2025 school session today in 506 schools statewide.

“The students consist of 134,380 primary school students and 100,409 secondary school students,“ he said when met by reporters at SMK Serada in Kuala Terengganu.

In KELANTAN, State Education director Datuk Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz said a total of 251,185 students began their new school session today.

“As the school session begins amidst the prolonged hot and dry weather conditions, we advise all parties to be vigilant and take precautionary measures,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ismail Petra 1, Kota Bharu.

A Bernama check at SK Ismail Petra 1 found that students began arriving at the school as early as 7 am and were greeted by animated character mascots such as BoiBoi Boy, Transformers, and Hello Kitty.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, State Education director Ismail Othman said a total of 200,793 students in 548 primary schools and 153,918 students in 204 secondary schools started the academic session today.

“There are a total of 31,110 students enrolling in Year One and 31,090 students entering Form One and so far, the school sessions in Kedah have been running smoothly,“ he said when met at SMK Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar. - Bernama