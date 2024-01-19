2024 Cabinet Retreat strengthens synergy with public service leadership: KSN

PUTRAJAYA: The two-day 2024 Cabinet Retreat which ended last night has strengthened the synergy and close cooperation between members of the Cabinet and the public service leadership, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In a statement on his official Facebook page today, he said various new government strategies and directions for the short, medium and long term were drawn up during the retreat.

He said that the essences that were focused on during the retreat covered, among others, aspects on the direction and challenges of the current economy, social security development, digital industry policy development, food security, energy sector reforms and education.

“Unlike the previous retreat, this retreat involves group brainstorming sessions in developing an integrated and comprehensive action plan.

“I believe this retreat is capable of realising the Malaysia MADANI agenda under the leadership of the Prime Minister,“ he said.

The retreat, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and 31 members of the Cabinet, was held for two days, starting last Wednesday, at Cyberview Resort & Spa, Cyberjaya.

Yesterday, the prime minister said the government made an assessment to improve its services, including involving education, digital and technology issues to enhance the country’s dignity and capability.

He said the assessment was carried out during the Cabinet retreat of the Unity Government here based on inputs from the private sector, researchers, scientists and international experts, as well as the views and recommendations of the Cabinet ministers.

“Many researchers or experts have made very high-quality contributions. And through this retreat, my deputies, the Chief Secretary to the Government and I were listening to views, remarks, criticisms and new suggestions.

The first retreat between the Prime Minister and the Cabinet members, which was held in January last year, among others, discussed the direction and setting of key performance indicators for each ministry in the Unity Government.-Bernama