258 prison inmates among 445 celebrated by SWCorp at SKM course convocation

SERDANG: Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) today celebrated the achievements of 445 people, including 258 prison inmates who completed the Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) course at a convocation ceremony here.

Housing and Local Government (KPKT) secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib said through the course, participants were exposed to theoretical and practical skills training related to the scope of work, equipment handling and safety compliance according to National Dual Training System (SLDN) standards.

“SLDN is an effort to certify prison inmates in skills that aim to make it easier for them to continue their lives whether they are self-employed or otherwise,” he told a press conference after the event held at the main hall of Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Pusat Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah.

He said the concessionaires under the supervision of SWCorp have also carried out a series of interview tours in 17 prison institutions and a total of 137 prison inmates or successful prospects will commence work as cleaners in seven states next month.

“The long-term goal of this programme is to reduce dependence on foreign workers in the cleaning industry and prioritise skilled workers made up of Malaysians,” he said.

Fauzan (not his real name), 53, who was announced as an outstanding prospect during the convocation, said the programme has given him a new lease of life.

He also hoped that the programme would be able to produce more competent workers in the field of solid waste management and public cleaning.

“As prospects we often feel marginalised. This way (through the SKM course), we can improve ourselves. The courses given by the Prison Department and SWCorp can give me a second chance to serve in the future,” he said.

Fauzan also expressed his happiness on being recognised for his achievements in the course, and for being selected to work in a public cleaning concession company.

“I am still serving the (remaining) 10 months of my sentence and waiting for parole. I would like to thank the government for believing in us as a prospect besides giving us the opportunity to put our past and bitter life behind,” he said.