28,531 UPKK candidates obtain 8As

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 28,531 candidates who sat for the Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) Class Assessment Test (UPKK) this year obtained A’s in all eight subjects.

A total of 230,587 pupils took the examination this year.

The subjects are Quran Studies; Ulum Syariah (Faith and Worship); Sirah (biography of the Prophet Muhammad); Adab; Jawi and Khat; Lughatul Quran (Quran Language); Penghayatan Cara Hidup Islam; and Amali Solat.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said 88 per cent of candidates passed the overall score while the overall UPKK Grade Average Score was 1.89 points.

He said the percentage of passes for the Penghayatan Cara Hidup Islam was 85.7 per cent, followed by Amali Solat at 85.3 per cent; Quran Studies (72.9 per cent); Adab (45.34 per cent); Jawi and Khat (41.56 per cent); Sirah (30.45 per cent); Lughatul Quran (22.7 per cent) and Ulum Syariah (21.93 per cent).

“I would like to stress that the success of a student is not measured by the number of A’s obtained but through Islamic practices and ways of life that can be applied in daily life.

“It is our hope that the students following the KAFA class will further boost the teachings of Islam in the future,” he said at the UPKK 2023 results announcement here, today.

He said a total of 230,587 out of 233,776 candidates who registered for the UPPK 2023 sat for the examination at 6,173 examination centres, compared with 234,931 candidates in 2022.

“Similar to other exams, attendance cannot be controlled. However, what we can do is always provide awareness and emphasis to parents through supervisors in the states. We also have to improve the candidate registration method in the future,” he said.

Mohd Na’im said all candidates sitting for UPPK 2023 can check the results through two mechanisms, namely online at https://semakan.islam.gov.my and the short message service (SMS) by sending the exam year information, MyKad number and index number to 15888.

He said parents or guardians can check the results today, starting at noon, while full result slips can be obtained at the respective schools tomorrow (April 19) from 9.30 am.