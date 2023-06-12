3,260 people evacuated due to floods in Pasir Mas this morning

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims in Pasir Mas remains at 3,260 people from 989 families as of 8am today.

According to the Info Bencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the flood victims are evacuated to nine relief centres (PPS) in the district.

They are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi, which houses 590 victims from 108 families, SK Gual To’Deh (792 victims from 258 families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok (153 victims from 41 families) and SMK Baroh Pial (664 victims from 240 families).

Three others are at SK Kedai Tanjong (58 victims from 18 families), SK Gual Periok (256 victims from 75 families) and Madrasah Tasek Bakong (82 victims from 23 families).

Another 320 victims from 119 families are taking shelter at the PPS at Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, while at the PPS at SK Sri Kiambang, there are 345 victims from 107 families. - Bernama