350 illegals in Perak sign up for Repatriation Programme

IPOH: A total of 350 illegal immigrants in Perak have been registered under the Migrant Repatriation Programme which aims to allow all of them to return to their country of origin voluntarily.

State Immigration Department (JIM) director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said that of the total, 244 were men, 91 were women and 15 were children.

“Those registered with this programme are from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Singapore.

“All of them have been taken action under Section 6(1)(c), for not having any valid passport to be in this country, and Section 15(1)(c) the Immigration Act 1959/ 63 for overstaying,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the Migrant Repatriation Programme (PRM) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Complex here today.

Early this month, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the Migrant Repatriation Programme which starts from March 1 until Dec 31 aims to reduce the number of illegal immigrants in Malaysia while balancing security elements and generating the national economy.

He said illegal immigrants who participate in the Migrant Repatriation programme will not be investigated or taken action by the Immigration Department even if they enter Malaysia without a valid passport, overstay in the country or violate the conditions of the visit pass previously issued.

Meor Hezbullah said any illegal immigrant who wants to participate in the programme can register at the Perak JIM Enforcement section at Bandar Meru Raya KDN. - Bernama