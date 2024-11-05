At least 30 seriously injured in Argentine train accident

BUENOS AIRES: At least 30 people were seriously injured in a train accident in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Friday, authorities said.

Alberto Crescenti, director of the capital’s Emergency Medical Assistance Service, said that 90 people were treated and 30 of them were referred to health centres under the qualification “code red,“ which means in serious condition, local media reported.

Two of the people who were taken to the medical centre had “traumatic head injuries and were taken by helicopter to Santojanni Hospital” in the capital, Crescenti said.

The city’s head of government, Jorge Macri, described the disaster as a “serious accident,“ and said the evacuation operation worked very well.

An investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the accident, local railway authorities said. - Bernama, Xinhua