36 Malaysian tourists injured in bus crash in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thirty-six Malaysian tourists were injured when their tour bus skidded off the road in the Bo Phloi district in Kanchanaburi, 110 km west of Bangkok yesterday.

In the incident that occurred at 1.20 pm local time, a group of Malaysians from Johor, aged between four and 70, had just visited the Safari Park in Kanchanaburi.

The bus driver and tour guide, both Thai nationals, were also injured in the incident.

One of the group members, Hisyam Rahim, said the incident occurred when the bus driver tried to overtake a 10-wheel truck but he lost control and the bus skidded off the road.

“Ambulances rushed to the scene and we were sent to Bo Phlai Hospital in Kanchanaburi. A 40-year-old Malaysian suffered tendon injuries and underwent a surgery at Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi.

“The other 35 Malaysians, who suffered minor injuries, returned to their hotel after receiving treatment,” he told Bernama.

The group is on a tour to Thailand from Feb 21 to 24, visiting Bangkok, Pattaya and Kanchanaburi.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel, said the embassy’s consular personnel had travelled to Kanchanaburi to meet with the injured and to assess their needs.

“The personnel met with some of the victims. The embassy will provide consular assistance to the Malaysians involved in the incident,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old bus driver said he was attempting to overtake a 10-wheel truck when the steering wheel malfunctioned.

“I lost control of the bus and we skidded off the road and hit a tree,” he said.-Bernama