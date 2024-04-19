3,850 working mums in S'gor receive RM1,000 'MamaKerja’ incentive

SHAH ALAM: A total of 3,850 eligible working mothers in the state have received the 'MamaKerja’ childcare incentive of RM1,000 to help alleviate the costs of childcare as contained in the Selangor Unity coalition manifesto for the state polls last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said they were part of the 5,595 applications the state government received up to March.

“The rest of the applications are being scrutinised to verify the supporting documents provided,” he said in a Facebook post today, adding that a study among the applicants found that the high cost of childcare is the biggest challenge for working mothers.

He said the initiative, which is part of the fast-growing care-economy agenda, is in line with the government's efforts to develop Selangor into a progressive state that upholds the people's welfare.

“Insya-Allah, more welfare initiatives will follow soon for all the people,” he said.

The 'MamaKerja’ initiative, which began on Nov 1 last year, is one of the pledges made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to the people during the state polls last August.

The initiative, involving an allocation of RM5 million, aims to benefit 5,000 working women who have three children aged 12 or under and a household income of RM8,000 or less.

Previously, Amirudin was reported to have said that the Unity Government in Selangor had fulfilled all five of its election manifestos, covering various fields, namely the economy, the welfare of women and farmers, education and empowerment of religious institutions.

Among the manifestos that have been fulfilled are the provision of e-book vouchers worth RM200 each to university students; assessment tax exemption for 426,656 low-cost houses and villages; and RM1,000 incentives to 500 farmers and RM500 cash for fishermen.

It also increased payments to 760 imams in Selangor by RM200 to RM1,500; while the allowance for 1,900 nazir, bilal and siak was also increased by RM50 per month to RM300 (nazir), RM340 (bilal) and RM290 (siak).