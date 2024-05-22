40 storm victims receive aid from ZPP, Kumpulan Wang Bantuan TYT Pulau Pinang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of RM34,900 has been allocated to the 40 victims of a storm which damaged their houses in the Permatang Pasir and Seberang Jaya state constituencies here on April 28.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the allocation, involving the natural disaster assistance from Penang Zakat (ZPP) and Kumpulan Wang Bantuan TYT Yang di-Pertua Negeri Pulau Pinang, was handed over to all the victims today.

“An initial cash aid of RM200 through the natural disaster assistance scheme from ZPP has been allocated to each victim from the Permatang Pasir and Seberang Jaya areas. Between RM600 and RM1,500 has also been distributed based on the estimated damage.

“In addition, the 40 victims also received donations from Kumpulan Wang Bantuan TYT Yang di-Pertua Negeri Pulau Pinang, with each receiving between RM200 and RM5,000 in line with the stipulated management guidelines,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad, also the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president, hoped that the aid would help ease the burden faced by the victims, whose homes were damaged during the storm.