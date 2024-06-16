Malaysia dominates Asian Team Squash C’ships to sweep men’s and women’s team titles

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia dominated the 2024 Asian Team Squash Championships finals by sweeping both the men’s and women’s team titles in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, today.

The national women’s squash team successfully reclaimed the title by dethroning defending champions Hong Kong 2-0 in a thrilling final in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, today.

National ace S. Sivasangari delivered the first crucial point by triumphing over Ho Tze Lok in a gruelling five-set showdown, according to https://worldsquash.tv/sportitem/6644bb3a2573fe036b95bd57.

The world number 10 and 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist mounted a spectacular comeback, rallying from a first-set loss to triumph 3-2 (10-12, 13-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8).

Building on Sivasangari’s momentum, Rachel Arnold stormed through her match against Tong Tsz Wing to secure a dominant 3-0 victory (11-6, 11-5, 11-8).

This resounding win sealed Malaysia’s sweet revenge against Hong Kong who had dashed their hopes of back-to-back titles in the 2022 final.

National coach Shahril Shahidan praised Sivasangari’s resilience and highlighted Arnold’s focus and composure in the final.

“Sangari had a good comeback. It was an up-and-down game for her today, especially when she played too relaxed. In the last game, she was down 7-2 but after that she played very well with good intensity.

“It was a straight forward match from Rachel. We didn’t expect Tong to not play well today. Maybe the pressure of needing to win affected her focus on the game. Rachel, on the other hand, played very well. Of course, she was very focused since we were already up 1-0,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national men’s squad stirred up excitement by edging out Hong Kong 2-1 in a nail-biting final, securing a championship sweep for Malaysia.

National number one Ng Eain Yow started the final brilliantly by overcoming Lau Tsz Kwan 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-8) but the score was then tied at 1-1 after Addeen Idrakie lost to Henry Leung 1-3 (11-4, 7-11, 2-11, 7-11).

However, world number 130 Ameeshenraj Chandaran emerged as the nation’s hero by recovering from a first-set loss to defeat world number 88 Tang Ming Hong 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-4).

It is the second title the national men’s squad clinched in the last three editions after emerging as champions in 2021.