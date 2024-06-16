Pavlovic extends Bayern Munich contract after missing Euro 2024

MUNICH: Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who was in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad before being ruled out with illness, has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich until 2029, reported German news agency (dpa).

“Aleks should become one of the faces of our team in the future,“ head of sport Max Eberl said in a statement on Sunday about the 20-year-old.

Pavlovic has been at Bayern since he was 7 and seized his chance in the season just finished when injuries gave him a starting spot.

He only penned his first professional contract in November and has already had it extended.

“It is a great show of faith that I want to pay back,“ Pavlovic said. “Bayern is my club. I’m proud, happy and thankful. I want to win titles with the team and further develop as a player.”

Pavolovic’s impact was so big that he became Bayern’s go-to set piece taker and he made his Germany debut in June, only to be robbed of a Euro 2024 place due to persistent tonsillitis.