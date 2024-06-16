Two-time champion Murray joins Britain’s Olympic tennis squad

LONDON: Two-time gold medallist Andy Murray has been selected to represent Britain in his fifth Olympics, included in next month’s squad for the Paris Games.

Murray, who back in February signalled his intention to retire later this year, has been granted a place to compete at Roland Garros despite the 37-year-old’s singles ranking of 97 due to being a former grand-slam winner and Olympic gold-medallist in London and Rio.

Team leader Ian Bates also selected Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, and Dan Evans as male singles players, while Katie Boulter will represent Britain as the sole female participant.

Team chiefs were notified on Thursday that 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu would be in the mix for a place, but she turned down the chance due to the multiple changes in surface over the coming weeks and after only recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will represent Team GB in the men’s doubles and the pairing of Murray and Evans have been nominated for an additional space in that competition, which will be determined by the ITF – the governing body of world tennis who run the tournament – on June 25.