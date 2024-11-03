447,982 year one students to receive BAP this week

JASIN: The Early Schooling Aid (BAP), involving an allocation of more than RM67 million, will be disbursed to 8,903 schools nationwide beginning this week for a total of 447,982 Year One students.

Education Director-General Azman Adnan said the amount was part of the RM788.13 million allocated in the 2024 Budget specifically for BAP.

“Parents of Year One students do not need to apply because their children’s data is already in school,“ he said when met by reporters after inspecting the first day of the school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merlimau Dua here today.

It was previously announced by the Ministry of Education that the government is allocating RM788.13 million under the 2024 Budget specifically for BAP which will benefit more than 5.25 million students.

Meanwhile, Azman said that school canteens, including those in national secondary schools, will operate as usual throughout Ramadan to accommodate non-Muslim students. - Bernama