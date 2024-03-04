PETALING JAYA: A 45-year-old man was found dead in Manek Urai, Kelantan on Monday after believed to be stabbed by his 28-year-old girlfriend during a sexual encounter.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun told New Straits Times, the police have since arrested the woman and the seizure of a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

On Monday, at around 6.30pm, police received a report of an unconscious man lying in front of a public toilet near Manek Urai.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the man with several stab wounds to his stomach, but no blood was found at the scene.

An investigation revealed the man was likely stabbed elsewhere and then transported to the location where he was found.

The body was since sent to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital for autopsy.

He added the woman is currently under remand to assist investigations. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

