Part-time photographer fatally stabbed by girlfriend

SHAH ALAM: A part-time photographer died after he was stabbed by his girlfriend, believed to be due to jealousy, in Bandar Rimbayu, near Kota Kemuning here yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at Cyberjaya Hospital at 7.25am with stab wounds on his left wrist and left leg.

“A doctor said the victim was sent to the hospital from a private clinic. He administered CPR on the victim but there was no response and no heartbeats were recorded,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the man’s 26-year-old girlfriend was arrested in the vicinity of Cyberjaya Hospital at 12.30pm today.

“The suspect works as a part-time model and has no criminal records,” he added.

She has been remanded for six days for investigation for murder. - Bernama