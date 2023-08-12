5,000 expected to join fun run in conjunction with MADANI govt’s one year anniversary

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,000 people are expected to participate in the ‘MADANI Fun Run’, tomorrow which held in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme taking place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Speaking of the run, National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) communications and media coordinator Fadzil Hadri Mohd Nawari said the run which begins at 7.30 am and is expected to be flagged off by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

He said the run will see the creativity of the participants in dressing up in traditional clothes and running for four kilometres around the stadium.

“The first 5,000 participants to finish the race will receive medals and an e-certificate whereas the first 2,500 will also receive a special souvenir kit,“ he told Bernama when met at the JBSN booth here today.

“To register, participants need to visit the websites of the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) or JBSN and scan the displayed QR code.”

Fadzil advised all participats to come early to the flag-off area, do a self-checkup, and to make sure the body is healthy before participating in the run.

He said health workers and police personnel will be stationed along the route to ensure the safety of the participants, and that the event runs smoothly.

Fadzil also said JBNS will also organise a penalty shootout competition, offering attractive prizes including cash, at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium Futsal Court tomorrow.

“The competition is open to 50 teams comprising five players a team. Those interested can register through the link and QR code provided on the KBS social media site,“ he added.

The MADANI Government’s One Year Anniversary Programme will be held over three days, beginning today, from 9 am to 10 pm. It will focus on three components namely the MADANI Government’s One Year Achievement Showcase, the people’s touchpoint services and the People’s Wellbeing Initiative. - Bernama