50.24% Form Four students in Johor take up STEM

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 50.24% of Form Four students in Johor enrolled in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) stream from January to March this year, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said this figure demonstrates the Johor State Education Department’s (JPN) and the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) ongoing efforts to develop knowledgeable and skilled human capital for the STEM stream.

“Last year, the enrolment percentage of Form Four students in STEM in the state increased to 45.73%, compared to 40.94% in 2022.

“This data proves that the STEM programme implemented by the MOE and the state government has produced positive and encouraging outcomes. Johor is anticipated to achieve 60% STEM enrollment by 2028,” he said in reply to a question from Hasrunizah Hassan (BN-Pulai Sebatang).

Hasrunizah wanted to know the current percentage of the implementation of STEM education at the primary and secondary school levels.

Aznan (BN-Tanjung Surat) said the Johor JPN and MOE would continue to improve the effectiveness of STEM education programmes in line with the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021-2030, the National Policy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Meanwhile, Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said a total of 212 state government religious schools (SAKJ) have been categorised as critical and require immediate repairs.

He said that the schools categorised as critical faced issues such as wiring problems, damaged roofs and school toilets.

“Through an allocation of RM12.5 million from the state government and agencies like the Johor State Islamic Religious Council and the Johor Islamic Corporation, 88 SAKJ were repaired, while the remaining 124 schools were forwarded to the Islamic Development Department with a budget of RM20 million,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from Alwiyah Talib (PN-Endau) about the allocation to repair dilapidated SAKJ.

According to him, the state government would continue to monitor SAKJ statewide to ensure that all schools are safe and conducive, as well as to provide comfort to the 198,375 students and 4,799 teachers, ensuring seamless learning and teaching activities.