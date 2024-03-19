6 individuals have recorded statements in case of woman who allegedly murdered son - Johor police chief

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have recorded the statements of six individuals to help investigate the case of a woman who allegedly murdered her son by slitting his throat at a residential area in Pasir Gudang, here, on Saturday.

Johor Police chief CP M Kumar said the individuals which included the husband, family members and neighbours had given good cooperation in the investigation into the death of the 18-month-old child.

He said the police were also waiting for a complete report on the health status of the 32-year-old mother to find out if she had a mental problem.

“Initial checks revealed that the woman does have health records but we are still waiting for a full report from the hospital.

“The woman is currently (under remand) at the Permai Hospital in Tampoi and is undergoing treatment because she has minor injuries, but so far, she has been cooperating,“ he said at a press conference after inspecting the Ramadan Bazaar site at Plaza Angsana here, today.

He added that the motive of the case was still under investigation.

The woman was remanded for seven days at Permai Hospital, here, to assist in the investigation of the case which was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In the incident at 1.30pm, the woman also sent a photo of her son covered in blood in the neck area to her husband via WhatsApp.