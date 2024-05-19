60 illegal Indonesians deported from Pahang - Immigration Dept

KUANTAN: The Immigration Department Pahang branch deported 60 Indonesians to their country of origin on Saturday.

Pahang Immigration Department, in a statement on its official Facebook page, said that the group consisted of 46 men and 14 women.

They were deported using a ferry service, from the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Melaka to Port Dumai, Indonesia.

“All illegal immigrants are those detained at the Kemayan Immigration Depot, Bera, who have completed serving their sentences for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Immigration Regulations 1963 and various other offences,” read the statement.

The programme run by the Kemayan Immigration Depot is part of the continuous enforcement activities carried out by the Pahang Immigration Department.