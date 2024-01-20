64,900 Indonesians in Sarawak to cast their ballots in presidential election

KUCHING: A total of 64,900 registered Indonesian voters residing in Sarawak will fulfil their responsibility to vote for the president, vice-president and members of the House of Representatives (DPR) in the Indonesian Presidential General Election (Pemilu) this February.

Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia to Sarawak Raden Sigit Witjaksono said that the democratic process involved two methods, namely voting at the consulate office on Feb 11, in addition to casting the ballots at 153 plantation locations which have been identified statewide, from Feb 4 to 10.

“On Feb 11, which is Sunday, we will have around 3,000 voters who will fulfil their responsibilities at the consulate office, with five ballot boxes prepared,” he told reporters after attending the 74th Immigration Service Day celebration at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia today.

He added that all the ballot boxes will be collected and brought to Kuching for the vote-tallying process which will be taking place at the Penview Convention Centre, here on Feb 14.

“As for the vote-tallying process, it will be carried out from morning to afternoon or night and after that, we will report to Jakarta, which is the KPU (General Election Commission),” he said.

He hoped for a smooth voting process with cooperation and assistance from the Malaysian authorities.

Indonesia’s Pemilu 2024 this February will see three candidates, namely Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan compete for the position of president. - Bernama