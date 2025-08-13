Police probe UTM Palapes cadet’s death, record 22 statements

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have taken statements from 22 individuals as part of the investigation into the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) student Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Johor police chief Comm Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed the statements were collected from doctors, family members, friends, and coaches.

Authorities are still awaiting the full post-mortem report from Kota Tinggi Hospital to determine the cause of death.

The investigation paper is expected to be completed within a month before being forwarded to the Johor State Prosecution Department.

Ab Rahaman stated that the Prosecution Department’s advice will be sought, as the case has drawn attention from Bukit Aman.

The Home Ministry has requested an expedited investigation, with police working to obtain the Chemistry Department’s report promptly.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died under suspicious circumstances during UTM Reserve Officers Training Unit (PALAPES) training at PULADA, Ulu Tiram.

The Bachelor of Cyber Security student had begun training on July 26, with the programme scheduled to conclude on Aug 3.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced a joint investigation committee involving defence, higher education, and home ministries.

The victim’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, has called for a transparent investigation and a second autopsy. - Bernama