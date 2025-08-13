Zelensky urges allies to counter Russian deception in Ukraine war

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukraine and its allies must resist Russian deception tactics as they prepare for crucial diplomatic talks in Berlin.

“Pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a fair peace,“ Zelensky stated on social media ahead of meetings with European leaders and US president Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of learning from past experiences to counter Moscow’s strategies, adding “There are currently no signs that the Russians are preparing to end the war.”

Zelensky revealed his team had conducted over 30 discussions with global leaders before Wednesday’s summit, which precedes Trump’s planned meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Recent Russian advances in Donetsk region, including gains near Dobropillia, have failed to disrupt preparations for the Berlin negotiations according to a Ukrainian delegation member.

While acknowledging Russian forces had progressed up to 10 kilometres in some areas, Zelensky firmly rejected any territorial concessions as part of potential peace agreements.

The diplomatic push comes as Ukraine seeks to maintain international support against what it views as Moscow’s expansionist ambitions in eastern Ukraine. – AFP