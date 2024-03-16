8,000 residensi MADANI units to be built in Kuala Lumpur starting June - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Plans are underway to build 8,000 Residensi MADANI units in Kuala Lumpur starting in June this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr. Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the units priced around RM200,000 each, are designed to cater to the needs of low and middle-income groups.

“The concept mirrors that of Residensi Wilayah in Putrajaya except that in Kuala Lumpur its called Residensi MADANI,” she told a press conference after the Kuala Lumpur Green Tea Programme organised by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

Earlier, the media reported that a total of 10,000 units of Residensi MADANI and Residensi Wilayah will be developed in Putrajaya starting this year, with completion expected by 2027.

Meanwhile, at the event, 37 pots of bubur lambuk (rice porridge) and 37 cauldrons of dodol (traditional sweet delicacy) were prepared to be distributed to all present at the event.

The Green Tea Programme for this edition was coordinated in partnership with various entities including the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Association Against Drug Abuse (PEMADAM), communities representing all parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur including DBKL staff, involving a total of 1,000 participants.