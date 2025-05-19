Boy, 11, drowns after falling into river in Kepala Batas

KEPALA BATAS: An 11-year-old boy drowned after falling into a river in Kota Aur, Kuala Muda Penaga here this evening.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations John Sagun Francis said they received an emergency call at 7.24 pm about the incident and immediately dispatched a team of eight personnel from the Kuala Muda Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) to the scene.

“The incident involved an 11-year-old boy who fell into the river. The victim was brought out by members of the public before the rescue team arrived at the location,” he said in a statement tonight.

John said the boy was later confirmed dead by medics and his body was handed over to the police for further action.