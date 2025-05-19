Like Riding Through a Masterpiece: Over 2,000 Cyclists Chase Their Dreams in Changping!

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - On May 18, the final race day of the 2025 China Road Cycling League (Beijing Changping) and the Changping International Road Cycling Challenge took place. More than 2,000 professional cyclists and enthusiasts gathered in Changping to compete in the men’s, women’s, and mass-participation individual races along a scenic cycling route that seemed like a living painting.

As a pioneering event that blends a national-level cycling league with locally inspired races, this successful gathering marks a milestone in Changping’s pursuit of becoming the “Beijing Cycling Demonstration Zone.” Jointly hosted by the Chinese Cycling Association and the Changping District People’s Government, with support from the Changping District Sports Bureau, the event aims to use competitive sports as a bridge to connect the district’s ecological landscapes and cultural heritage, setting a new benchmark for the integrated development of “sports + cultural tourism.”

At 8:30 a.m., the sound of a whistle signaled the official start of the race. Participants in each category dashed from the starting line, chasing the wind and their dreams amid Changping’s natural beauty, reveling in the joy of sport. Crowds lined the route, cheering enthusiastically for the riders and creating a vibrant, electric atmosphere.

The day’s route extended up to 181.1 kilometers. Riders in the men’s, women’s, and amateur races set off from the Nanshao Cultural Plaza in Changping and battled along a course that spanned eight towns and subdistricts. The route passed through key roads such as Chaoxin Road, East Reservoir Road, Chichang Road, Huaichang Road, Wangbai Road, and Taoxia Road, linking riverside scenery, tree-lined tunnels, terraced hillsides adorned with wildflowers, and fragrant orchards. It was hailed as a “mobile exhibition gallery” of Changping’s all-encompassing cultural and tourism experience. While cyclists enjoyed the sweeping views of Changping’s natural beauty at full speed, spectators along the route immersed themselves in the region’s cultural charm through themed tourism activities.

According to reports, the event lasted four days starting from May 15. In the earlier stages, the men’s and women’s individual time trials, as well as the mixed team time trial, took place in Liucun Town. The race course, designed to wind through the mountainous terrain of Liucun, started at Liucun Primary School and passed by the shimmering waters of Wangjiayuan Reservoir, the ancient charm of Baiyangcheng Village, and the lush landscapes of the “Hundred-Mile Corridor.” As the cyclists raced through these areas, they were treated to a poetic panorama of the countryside on the outskirts of Beijing.

The urban circuit elimination race for amateur riders was set along the “Round Ming Tombs Reservoir” route. This course blended the lush mountains of the Yanshan range, the sparkling waters of the reservoir, and the profound cultural heritage of the Ming Tombs. It offered participants an immersive experience of Changping’s unique identity as a place of “mountains, waters, city, and tombs.”