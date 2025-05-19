LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia’s hosting of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) reflects the nation’s strong commitment to defence preparedness, regional peace and strategic collaboration amid rapidly evolving global security challenges.

Speaking at the LIMA’25 opening ceremony at the Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC) tonight, Anwar described this edition as far more successful than the previous LIMA, crediting the ministers especially Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and international partners for their contributions in elevating LIMA to greater prominence.

“So again, let me express my profound thanks to all of you, ministers and senior officials from various countries and companies who took time off and participate in this LIMA exhibition to portray your spirit of cooperation and taking Malaysia as a great friend,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar said Malaysia’s geopolitical position as a maritime nation surrounded by the Indian Ocean, the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca underscores the importance of maintaining defence readiness while upholding peace in the region.

He emphasised that ASEAN, as a bloc, remains a pillar of regional stability, hence, Malaysia welcomes the participation of global powers including China, India, Korea, the United States (US) and European nations in LIMA’25.