97 receive awards, medals in conjunction with Selangor Sultan's birthday

SHAH ALAM: A total of 97 individuals will receive the state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the 78th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, tomorrow.

Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim said of the total, two individuals would be conferred the Darjah Kerabat Yang Amat Dihormati (D.K.) and the Darjah Kerabat Selangor Yang Amat Dihormati (Kelas Kedua) (D.K. II) awards.

“Three individuals will receive the Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) award, which carries the title of “Datuk Seri” for men and “Datin Paduka Seri” for women.

“Two individuals will be conferred the Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S) award, which carries the title of “Datuk Setia” for men and “Datin Paduka Setia” for women,” he said in a statement today.

Haris said nine individuals would receive the Darjah Kebesaran - Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) award, which carries the title of “Datuk” for men and “Datin Paduka” for women.

“Thirteen individuals will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.) award, which also carries the title of ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin will also confer the Darjah Kebesaran-Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S) award on 15 recipients, while 13 others will be awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Setia - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S).

A total of 15 individuals will receive the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S) award, while another 16 will be conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S).

“Two individuals will be awarded the Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor and seven will be bestowed the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C) medal,” he said.

Haris said this year, the state government received 2,762 applications, 1,032 of which were for the state awards and honours, while 1,730 were for the state medals.

He said that all 97 individuals had passed the screenings conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (Security and Crime), the Malaysian Department of Insolvency and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. -Bernama