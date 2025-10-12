Two women hikers rescued safely after getting lost on Penang Hill

GEORGE TOWN: Two women who got lost while hiking in the forest area on Penang Hill were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said they received an emergency call at 12.10 pm stating that the two friends had gone hiking in the area this morning.

Eight firefighters from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to Penang Hill before carrying out a search and rescue operation for the two friends, aged 27 and 31.

The victims had sent their location via WhatsApp and firefighters carried out their operation based on that information.

Both hikers were found and brought down safely according to the department’s statement.

The search and rescue operation was concluded at 1.26 pm, approximately one hour and sixteen minutes after it began.