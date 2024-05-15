Abang Jo announces plans for new international airport in Kuching

KUCHING: Sarawak is planning to develop a new international airport in Kuching, announced Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the new airport is crucial to support the growing aviation industry in Sarawak, especially with the takeover of MASwings Sdn Bhd (MASwings) by the state.

“Supported by a regulatory framework that promotes transparency, our ports and airports are vital drivers of regional development and global economic integration.

“With our comprehensive enhancement of intermodal transportation and logistics network, Sarawak is poised to become a pivotal regional hub for connectivity within Southeast Asian nations,” he said when winding up his ministry’s debate at the Sarawak State Assembly today.

ALSO READ: Govt, MAHB ink new operating agreements for 45 years to upgrade Malaysian airports - Loke

After the conclusion of the session, Abang Johari explained that the decision was made in response to the high volume of air traffic and the current condition of the existing airport.

“We will discuss the funding with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and explore potential partnership opportunities or other arrangements,“ he stated.

On April 11, Abang Johari said that the acquisition of MASwings is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, and is anticipated to commence operations in 2025.

The acquisition has been agreed upon in principle by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), the Ministry of Transport, and the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

ALSO READ: MWC 2023: Sarawak eyes latest technologies to become digital economy powerhouse