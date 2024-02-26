Abang Johari: Sarawak to become hydrogen hub by 2027

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) is confident the state will become a hydrogen hub by 2027.

He said it was possible to achieve this status since Sarawak presently has a hydrogen production plant with the cooperation of Gentari Sdn Bhd and SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd.

“Sarawak is now on the right track. We are working with energy industry players such as Gentari as well as the authorities of Japan and South Korea.

“In the future, hydrogen will not only be for industrial use, hydrogen will also be for domestic use,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the Borneo Energy Transition Conference 2024 here today.

Earlier at the event, Abang Johari also witnessed the exchange of development agreement documents between SEDC Energy (SEDCE) represented by SEDCE chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Hardin and Sarawak Metro represented by CEO Mazli Mustaffa for the development of the Rembus H2 Plant to support the Kuching Urban Transport System (KUTS) project.

Sarawak Metro is the implementer of the KUTS project.

Through the agreement, SEDCE will be responsible for developing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining hydrogen production plants and fuelling stations, SEDCE said in a statement.

“The Rembus H2 Plant and Refuelling facility is for producing, supplying, refuelling and distributing hydrogen and related products and materials for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system,” according to the statement.

SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation established in 2019, responsible for driving Sarawak’s new energy agenda, hydrogen development along with its downstream petroleum retail business. -Bernama