Advancement of women pivotal in fostering prosperous societies – IAIS

KUALA LUMPUR: The advancement of women plays a pivotal role in fostering prosperous societies, said International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia chairman Professor Dr Maszlee Malik.

“The progression of women’s rights is not just compatible with Islam, it is also beneficial for the overall well-being of Muslim societies,“ he said at the Global Muslim Women Forum 2024.

Maszlee underscored the significance of the Islamic Well-Being Index (IWI), revealing that countries where women actively participate in societal roles consistently rank high.

He said data from the IWI also challenged stereotypes, highlighting the positive contributions of women to their communities and nations.

Maszlee celebrated the achievements of three influential Malaysian women – executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Secretariat, Tan Sri Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria; prominent lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, and film director and founder of Current Pictures, Tunku Mona Riza Tunku Khalid – who were featured in Forbes’ “50 Over 50: Asia 2024 List”.

Turning to Malaysia’s national agenda, Maszlee commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment in ensuring “at least 30 per cent of decision-making roles in specific sectors are held by women by 2025”.

The Global Muslim Women Forum 2024 was organised by IAIS Malaysia in collaboration with Asia and Asia West East Centre (AsiaWE) and the Iranian Cultural Centre in Malaysia on Jan 18.

The one-day forum themed “Muslim Women’s Integral Role in Shaping Social Reform” was attended by over 100 participants. It explored a spectrum of viewpoints on women’s issues, showcasing the growing momentum for women’s empowerment. - Bernama